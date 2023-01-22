Fellow singer Bruno Mars has even come into the mix, with Flowers' seeming to respond directly to his song When I Was Your Man. Where Mars sings "I should have bought you flowers, and held your hand" Cyrus sings "I can buy myself flowers" and "I can hold my own hand". Reportedly, it's because Cyrus and Hemsworth connected over Mars' music, and previously uploaded a video of them dancing on their wedding day to the singer's 2014 song Uptown Funk.