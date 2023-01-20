Funding to repair an interstate road locals call dangerous and pothole-ridden, will not extend to the ACT.
Brindabella Road will receive $20 million for safety upgrades from the federal government in the October 2022-23 budget.
Motorists have been calling for upgrades to the arterial road for years, claiming it's deterioration could be fatal.
The funding, which is in addition to a $17.4 million commitment from the last budget, will only apply from Brindabella Valley to the NSW/ACT border.
The ACT government has not committed any funding to upgrade the road on the territory side.
A spokesperson said the government welcomed the funding, saying the NSW side was most in need of repair.
"We have been liaising with Snowy Valleys Council on the maintenance and upgrade of the Brindabella Road corridor and we will continue to do so," they said.
However, long-term Brindabella Road user and campaigner for road improvements, Wayne West, said the ACT side was much worse than in NSW.
"The worst section of the road is on the ACT side, which the ACT government has not [fixed]," the Brindabella resident said.
Mr West welcomed the funding. He believes the ACT government should pay for repairs not just on the territory side, but on the state side as well.
"Most of our traffic on the Brindabella Road is Canberra traffic," he said.
"The greatest users of [the Brindabella National Park] are ACT residents.
"I've spoken to the ACT government ... and we've had no response."
The ACT government said Brindabella Road in the ACT was routinely maintained.
"Brindabella Road in the ACT consists of sealed and unsealed sections. Both sections are routinely maintained as part of our grading and resealing programs," they said.
"In recent years, safety improvements have been undertaken as part of the Commonwealth's Road Safety Program (jointly funded with the ACT government).
"This has included road safety barriers and audio-tactile line marking."
President of an advocacy group for Brindabelle Road repairs, Brian Nancarrow, said activists were "elated" at the funding commitment.
"Our group met with [Labor ministers] prior to the election advocating for the improvement of the road," he said.
"The advocacy of the Snowy Valleys Shire and Mayor Chaffey and councillors has been a huge response to community calls to upgrade the road."
The Snowy Valley Council is responsible for the NSW section of the road.
Mayor Ian Chaffey welcomed the funding.
"This is a positive step in the longer-term prospect for a full road upgrade to improve direct connectivity to Canberra," he said.
Community members in the Brindabella region had fought hard to fix the road, Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain said.
"Upgrades to this road will also boost tourism opportunities in this beautiful area with visitors travelling from the ACT and surrounding regions," she said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
