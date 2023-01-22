As we enter 2023, impending economic slowdown is front of mind for many business leaders.
Despite this, the year holds strong opportunities to grow and prosper.
Success for organisations in 2023 can be achieved through smart investment in business transformation, innovative technology, and maintaining a laser focus on achieving net-zero emissions targets.
Globally, governments are implementing new policies which will accelerate investments in green energy and materials.
The USA Inflation Reduction Act is expected to drive hydrogen and clean energy investment, Europe's border carbon adjustments will increase the focus on green steel, metals and ammonia, and Australia's safeguard mechanism will bring a price to carbon which will see accelerated investments in abatement and opportunities in offset markets.
Corporations should not shy away from investments in energy transformation in their efforts to cut costs.
In fact, this will become more of a pressing need throughout 2023, as organisations across the world are realising the switch to renewables and storage, often located on their site, is both cheaper and more reliable than relying on an overburdened grid - in most cases this is not only economic, but it can be green funded.
We see much focus on massive expansion and strengthening of the grid, as we move from today's 32 per cent renewables to the target of 80 per cent by 2030 - a task that will be tough in such a short timeframe.
However, there are levers Australia can pull to lessen this problem:
Taking the above into account, we see the demand for grid build as significantly less than currently planned - even considering the likely doubling of demand by 2050 as we move to electrify everything.
READ MORE:
The network build that remains after reducing demand from points 1-6 above is still significant, and has major pressures with labour, skills, materials, supply chain and approvals challenges.
The focus to deliver this should be on changing the design and the installation to reduce the scarce (skilled) labour, and spread it further whilst making the installation faster and safer, removing supply chain problems and economically producing some elements here rather than offshore.
The sooner we get on with combining and deploying the finance, technology and smarts at our disposal, the sooner we will reach the much cheaper, green electricity world of the future.
Individuals, communities, organisations and governments all have important parts to play in moving the key levers above - and the great news is most of it is already economic, with the rest having rapidly reducing cost curves, and all of it can be green funded.
Let's get it done.
