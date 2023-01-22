The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Skipp Williamson | Looming economic downturn can't be an excuse to dump net zero goals

By Skipp Williamson
Updated January 23 2023 - 8:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As we enter 2023, impending economic slowdown is front of mind for many business leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.