Remove the assumption that hydrogen will be 'transported' through the grid as electricity - it won't. Piping hydrogen is significantly cheaper and more acceptable to communities.

As much as possible, focus on on-site electricity production. For consumers and large users, it's cheaper and removes the cost margins of transmission/distribution or a developer, while taking burden off the grid.

Support better management of distributed energy with suitable legislation to enable aggregators to aggregate, and trade energy in and out of the grid from dispersed sources when the grid needs it - supporting significantly reduced demand on the network.

Incentivise controlled chargers for EVs. EVs represent a massive potential influx of storage into the system, for peak firming and stabilising the grid, but they will only be so with slightly more expensive chargers that enable shifting of charging demand outside peaks - whilst still enabling adequate urgent charging. This represents a major way to stabilise and firm the grid. Achieving this requires legislation/incentives now, to stop the rollout of cheap chargers. If cheap chargers proliferate, it will make the instabilities caused from solar spilling onto the grid look benign (think solar on steroids).

While it's fine for remote sites, large-scale solar for supplying the grid should be discouraged. Rather, it should be recognised that the roll out of solar on roofs is unstoppable, and already large enough - instead, we should focus on major renewable projects like wind. Communities and governments should support this by making it easier to get approvals for wind - the NIMBY approach is only fun until the lights go out. We all must do our part; every time you see a wind turbine, think about how it is saving the planet and support their installation.