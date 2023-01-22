Simulations require human input to create the rules that guide its development and, at the moment at least, it doesn't possess consciousness. The moment it does it will not be infallible and loose the very reason for its existence. Ask it who was responsible for robodebt and, initially, you get back waffle. Keep probing, however, and refining your questions and it's not too long before the bot comes up with a couple of obvious names (although legal considerations prevent me repeating these and each has, no doubt, their own defence).

