ACT Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa will stay in the capital until the end of 2027 after re-signing for four more years with the club he prefers to call "family".
Alaalatoa said the decision to re-commit to the Brumbies and Rugby Australia beyond 2023, through to the 2027 World Cup in Australia was a "no-brainer".
"The Brumbies is more than just an organisation, it's a family, and it's given me a real sense of belonging," Alaalatoa told The Canberra Times.
"This is a community that I just love playing for and I want to be my best for the fans.
"Canberra has definitely grown on me, and I didn't want to turn that down with everything I've experienced so far, how much I love the club and love being part of Rugby Australia as well."
When Alaalatoa first arrived in Canberra in 2013 at 19, he had no idea he'd remain here for the next decade, and eventually become a Wallaby and captain of the Brumbies.
Alaalatoa reflected on the decision to leave Sydney all those years ago and said it's the best move he ever made.
"When I first came here I was starstruck," Alaalatoa said.
"I grew up with Scotty Sio, and I never really watched the Brumbies until he came down. In 2013 they made the grand final and at the back end of that year I didn't have a contract.
"I was just working in Sydney and going to uni when Laurie [Fisher] said come down and see how you go."
That, as they say, was the beginning of a beautiful friendship, as Alaalatoa quickly established himself at the club, before making his debut in 2014.
"Here I am now heading into my 10th season, I'm married, have one kid and another two on the way," Alaalatoa said.
"It's funny how it all works. I never thought that I'd be here this long, but I love the club and its culture more and more every year. It's been a real blessing.
"Laurie is the one that gave me the opportunity back in 2013 and to still be here now with him, I want to continue to repay that favour."
This year has a lot in store for Alaalatoa.
On the home front, his wife Filo and their 17-month-old daughter Niah are getting ready to welcome twins to the family at the end of May.
Then on the field, Alaalatoa is gearing up for an exciting Super Rugby Pacific season under Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham, as well as beginning a relationship with new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.
But Alaalatoa said fatherhood has given him a healthy dose of perspective as he tackles all 2023 has to throw at him and he knows that will only be beneficial for his rugby too.
Being able to rely on the "brotherhood" he's created at the Brumbies is also what he believes will serve him well as he chases a Super Rugby Pacific title and maybe even a World Cup.
"We were so close last year. I know we won Super Rugby AU, but to win this comp, that's really my goal," Alaalatoa said. "And I'll do what I can to get us all aligned on a path to do that."
Melanie Dinjaski
