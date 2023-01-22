The Canberra Times
Allan Alaalatoa re-signs with ACT Brumbies 'family', Rugby Australia with four-year extension

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
January 23 2023 - 6:00am
Allan Alaalatoa at home with his wife Filo, and daughter Niah. Picture by James Croucher

ACT Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa will stay in the capital until the end of 2027 after re-signing for four more years with the club he prefers to call "family".

