The key to being a successful school leader is to stay one step ahead with a sharp eye on the future, Radford College principal Fiona Godfrey believes.
Between the ever-evolving demands of curriculum, school facilities and technology, Mrs Godfrey is unfazed by the introduction of artificial intelligence which is set to disrupt the education landscape.
"It's going to be a real issue. I think what we can't do is we can't ban it in schools and we can't ban it for students. We just have to work with it," Mrs Godfrey said.
"Like all other technology we just have to say, how can we get the very best out of it? And how can we make it work for students in terms of the way we manipulate it in the classroom setting?"
Ms Godfrey has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her dedication to leading schools and sharing her expertise in voluntary roles.
She nearly went off to Antarctica to work as a scientist after finishing her degree in zoology and botany. Instead, she enrolled in a diploma of education and worked in Anglican and Catholic schools for the rest of her life.
Not long after embarking on her classroom career teaching science and maths, she was tapped on the shoulder to take on leadership roles.
Her first deputy principal role was at Fintona Girl's School in Melbourne. She then took a role as deputy at Canberra Girls Grammar, giving her the first taste of life in the capital.
She did a stint as principal of St Peter's Girls' School in Adelaide but came back to Canberra in 2014 to take on the principalship at Radford College where she has worked ever since.
In addition to her full time job, Mrs Godfrey has given her time to several boards and associations, including Anglican Schools Australia and the associations of independent schools in ACT and NSW.
"I really firmly believe that as a senior educator, it's important that we assist other schools, that we work collegially together in groups of schools, that we provide professional learning," she said.
"I think that's just part of what you do when you've sort of been in the game for a while. It's important that you can assist people who are just starting off and provide advice wherever possible."
Independent school leaders had to shoulder even more responsibility during the pandemic as they decided when and how their schools switched from learning in the classroom to learning at home.
As things slowly get back on track, schools are facing a dire shortage of teachers.
Mrs Godfrey said she would encourage people to consider a teaching career to get a genuine sense of fulfilment and satisfaction.
"To see the light bulb going on with students when you've delivered a great lesson, that really is very fulfilling.
"When you walk away from a day of teaching and students have really understood what you've been trying to teach them, I think there's no better feeling in the world than being able to do that."
Other educators recognised in the 2023 Australia Day honours include St Mary MacKillop College principal Michael Lee and recently retired music teacher Deborah Masling.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
