ANU Respect@Work report recommends employers pay employee's sexual harassment legal costs

January 26 2023 - 5:30am
Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins who wrote the Respect@Work report. Picture by Karleen Minney.

An independent ANU report, commissioned by the Attorney-General's Department as part of the Respect at Work report, has recommended the government amend anti-discrimination law to make respondents of sexual harassment litigation pay for the legal costs of the claimant.

