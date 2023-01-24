Young AFL players in Tuggeranong are devastated after a fire believed to have been deliberately lit destroyed their match uniforms and training equipment worth an estimated $85,000.
The fire on December 5 ruined equipment used by 500 junior players for the Tuggeranong Valley Australian Football Netball Club.
Club president Kellie Hogan said insurance would cover some of the loss but it was aiming to raise $70,000 from public donations to replace the rest.
Mrs Hogan said the club would ensure this season went ahead from April and dip into savings if necessary, but that would put it back years in terms of finances and plans for future infrastructure.
"Being our off-season, we had just collected all of our gear back from our players and our coaches and everything. So we had guernseys, footballs, manager kits, you name it, was basically in there," Mrs Hogan said.
The building at the oval is standing but the smell of molten plastic is still strong weeks after the fire. The shed is fenced off, with the roof charred and buckled.
"It's a quite disappointing way to start the year off and really unfortunate because as a community club, we really do pride ourselves on the family and inclusive environment that we offer to all of our players," Mrs Hogan said.
Netball is a recent addition to the club and no equipment had yet been stored in the shed.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said at about 5.30am on December 5, police and ACT Fire and Rescue attended a fire in the shed.
"The fire was believed to have been deliberately lit and enquiries in relation to the incident are continuing. At this time no persons have been charged," a statement from ACT Policing read.
Mrs Hogan said the AFL community had rallied around the club, with donations from rival clubs including the Belconnen Magpies.
"We've lost a lot of history, some memorabilia, things that can't be replaced," she said.
The Gordon oval was also one of the club's home grounds and there was no certainty yet that the facility would be available for the season.
Katrina Brine, 14, is one of the young players affected, entering her sixth year playing for the club.
"It's just really sad because after the whole time the club has been here, someone has just come along and did that," she said.
"And I'm just really proud of the club and after that's happened, it's just really devastating."
Anyone with any information about the fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au quoting 7288756.
To support the club, the GoFundMe page is here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
