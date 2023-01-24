The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Commonwealth eyes TAFE investment as union sounds teacher shortage warning

Sarah Lansdown
Jasper Lindell
By Sarah Lansdown, and Jasper Lindell
January 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Investment in vocational training can help attract teachers to the sector, key to addressing skills shortages, Federal Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.