The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Review: Jonathan Majors' Devotion offers a refreshing change to war movies

By Jessica Layt
January 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Devotion, M, 140 minutes. Three stars

There's a seemingly endless supply of World War II movies, and almost as many covering World War I. There are plenty around Vietnam, the conflicts in the Middle East and the US Civil War.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.