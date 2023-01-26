The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

The gold standard: Australian rugby star Charlotte Caslick in Sydney Sevens heaven

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
January 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlotte Caslick has emerged as the best sevens player on the planet. Picture Getty

Charlotte Caslick starts reeling off names like she's reciting a passage by heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.