Maggie doesn't think we are "uniquely" Australian: "I hope that we are caring, generous, and all that, but I believe that many other people are also kind, thoughtful and giving. But what I don't like about Australia Day honours is that the top awards go to people who have had successful careers, and are being rewarded for doing that well. The lesser awards go to the hundreds of people who have given years of their lives to helping others in regular, consistent ways, usually with little material reward. They are the ones who should be held highest and celebrated."