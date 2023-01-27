Canberra has been keenly interested in them since they were born, following their progress from newborns to toddlers to preschoolers.
So, it would be remiss of us to not acknowledge another major milestone in the lives of the Keen triplets - they're off to big school.
Aleisha, Maddilyn and Eloise, now four, turning five in March, are starting kindergarten next week at Monash Primary School.
They won't be alone.
Big sister Lily, 10, has switched schools this year and will be starting grade five at Monash, already promising to keep an eye on the girls.
Lily is looking forward to making new friends.
"And also to learn more stuff," she said.
Their other big sister Laura, 12, is starting year seven at St Mary McKillop College in Wanniassa.
And the only boy in the family, Patrick, 16, has started a plumbing apprenticeship.
It's also a major milestone for their parents, Emma and Matt.
"It's very exciting in that for the first time in 17 years, all of my kids will be at school," Emma said.
"It gives me a bit more freedom, the chance to do a bit more work. They'll be no more working from home with the kids screaming in the background."
The identical triplets were born at 32 weeks at the Canberra Hospital on March 25, 2018.
They are excited to be starting school, looking forward to drawing and writing their name.
Big school will also be less about being a triplet and more about being Aleisha, Maddilyn or Eloise.
"They will be in separate classes so they can be their individual selves and develop at their own pace," Emma said.
"It was something that was strongly recommended by their preschool teacher."
And to help their teachers, and everyone else, they will follow the practice they started in preschool.
Each of the girls wears different coloured sneakers: black for Aleisha, pink for Maddilyn and rainbow for Eloise.
Last year was not an easy one for the Canberra family.
All the triplets faced ongoing health challenges, mainly from asthma, and they had to receive hospital treatment.
"At one stage, I had all three in there at the same time," Emma said.
Their health will be an ongoing issue, simply due to being born premature.
Emma says seeing the triplets walk through the front gates of the school on Monday will be emotional.
"And happy as it has been big journey to make it this far," she said.
"And after six children, this will be the last time it will be the first day of kindergarten."
