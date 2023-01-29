Three people - two women and a man - were taken to hospital after a head-on crash between a truck and a car on Pialligo Avenue between the airport and Queanbeyan.
Two people were trapped, one in each of the vehicles. Police said a third person was also injured.
The road was closed for the morning with police, fire and ambulance were on the scene of the crash, which happened about 9am on Monday. Traffic was allowed through at around 1pm.
The straight stretch of road is a notorious blackspot for crashes.
An emergency services statement said: "ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing are on scene at a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident on Pialligo Avenue, between Scherger Drive and Oaks Estate Road.
"All lanes on Pialligo Avenue in this location are closed. Traffic delays are expected for some time, please avoid the area and plan an alternate route."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
