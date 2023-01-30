The Canberra Times
ACT Policing seize Lego, alcohol and cash in Fyshwick and Hawker properties

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 30 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 11:15am
Police say they seized about 300 bottles of alcohol, 70 Lego sets, more than $30,000 cash as well as drug manufacturing equipment after searching properties in Fyshwick and Hawker.

