Police say they seized about 300 bottles of alcohol, 70 Lego sets, more than $30,000 cash as well as drug manufacturing equipment after searching properties in Fyshwick and Hawker.
A 36-year-old Cook man is expected to face fresh charges of trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis and possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
The man was one of two people arrested earlier this month and charged with several offences including drug trafficking the following day.
Since then, ACT Policing conducted a search warrant in Fyshwick and claim to have found stolen property.
During this warrant, and one previously executed in Hawker, police state they seized more than $30,000 in cash, about 300 bottles of liquor, about 70 Lego sets, and equipment and documents relating to the production of drugs.
Anyone with information about the sale or manufacture of illicit drugs can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
