The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Masked group robs Federal Highway United petrol station in Sutton: NSW police

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 30 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of up to eight masked people armed with sledgehammers and hammers robbed a Federal Highway service station in the early hours of Monday morning, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.