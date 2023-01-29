A group of up to eight masked people armed with sledgehammers and hammers robbed a Federal Highway service station in the early hours of Monday morning, police say.
Police said they had been told the group threatened two staff members at the Sutton service station juset after 1am.
"The employees retreated to an office, where they called Triple Zero. The group allegedly stole cigarettes and a quantity of cash before fleeing," NSW police said in a statement.
READ MORE:
They said the group of up to eight people had been described as being between 18 and 25 years old and Caucasian in appearance.
"All were wearing black clothing, face coverings and gloves," police said.
They asked anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.