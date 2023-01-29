The Canberra Times
Canberra weather: Rainfall predicted after hot summer weekend in the capital

By Steve Evans
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:30am
Keep your umbrellas handy. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rain throughout Monday in the ACT. It could run into Tuesday.

