Keep your umbrellas handy. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rain throughout Monday in the ACT. It could run into Tuesday.
But keep smiling in the rain in the knowledge that it could be - and has been - much worse.
The bureau says that there's a "very high chance of rain, easing to showers in the late afternoon and evening.
"The chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon."
This may well be accompanied by light winds.
Canberra Airport recorded 14.6 millimetres of rainfall overnight.
It comes after Canberra recorded its hottest day of the summer, and hottest since October 9 last year, with the mercury rising to 34.8 degrees on Saturday.
But despite the damp impression, this January is unlikely to be anywhere near the wettest on record. That would be 2013 when 218 millimetres fell in the month.
Compare that year's January with this month (albeit with two days to go). Up until Sunday, there had been a mere 50 millimetres of rain, with more than half of it on January 5.
And even that early January downpour, is a drop in the ocean compared with March 15, 1989 when 126 millimetres fell, more than double this month's total rainfall.
One fallout of continued rain is that potholes are likely to reappear.
They are caused when water gets under the surface of a road and the base soil and gravel is washed away, opening the tire-destroying hole in the asphalt.
Potholes can be filled temporarily (as many have been) but another burst of rain makes them reappear quickly.
More permanent fixes need more substantial repairs.
Last month, the ACT government said it was increasing spending on road maintenance to $153 million over four years.
Complaints about potholes have risen steeply in recent years, though it isn't clear how much of the rise is because of more potholes or about more people noticing potholes because they became the hot topic of conversation.
There were more than twice as many complaints to the ACT government in 2021 compared with 2020 and more than three times the number of complaints in 2021 than in 2019 (though this was the tale end of the drought.
READ MORE:
ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel blamed climate change and more cars on Canberra roads: "The reality is with a change in climate, more extreme weather events, increased volumes in heavier vehicles, including SUVs and electric vehicles, we are going to need to step up our investment."
Scientists do not blame the current wetness specifically on global warming, though they do not doubt that it is happening.
The recent wet spells have been caused by a combination of two big events: the third La Nina in a row and the negative Indian Ocean Dipole.
In plain English, differences in temperature in different parts of the Indian and Pacific Oceans lead to air being sucked up into the atmosphere and being deposited as rain over Australia.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.