ACAT finds Canberra lawyer Necia Wearne guilty of misconduct, misleading ACT Law Society

By Hannah Neale
January 29 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra lawyer Necia Wearne has been found guilty of professional misconduct. Picture supplied

A Canberra lawyer has been reprimanded for employing a man barred from practising law after he improperly accessed more than $60,000 in client funds.

