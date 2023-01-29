Canberra's music industry has warned that planned developments surrounding Commonwealth Park and Exhibition Park could pull the plug on music festivals in the capital.
Music ACT, the industry's peak body in Canberra, is concerned that residential development as part of the Acton Waterfront project, as well as a proposed 2500-dwelling project on a block bordering EPIC, will stifle both of the territory's festival venues.
Residential development nearby would allow residents to lodge complaints about noise levels after dark, posing a threat to live music, the group says.
"There is nothing in the ACT planning system that proactively supports live music and music festivals," Music ACT director Daniel Ballantyne said.
"They work within constraints and those constraints, when exercised, can close them down."
The group have welcomed an entertainment precinct planned for Civic, which will relax noise regulations to support nightlife, but such precincts have not been announced for the two venues in question.
Responding to a proposal to vary the Territory Plan for the development near EPIC, Music ACT called for "unambiguous protection for the future of live music festivals on the immediately adjacent EPIC site".
"Residential development under current conditions adjacent to the EPIC site only means one thing: impossible sound level constraints that will kill music events and the purpose of EPIC," the group wrote of the site, which hosts events including the National Folk Festival and Spilt Milk.
The group believe safeguarding live music at EPIC is even more crucial, because Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park "will cease to be viable" for music festivals when the Acton Waterfront development is completed.
The staged ACT government development to connect the CBD to the lake, will eventually incorporate residential and mixed-use developments nearby the concert stage, which sits on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin in Commonwealth Park.
"Stage 88 obviously performs a hell of a lot of other activities that might not be as impacted as nighttime concerts or festivals," Mr Ballantyne said.
"That said, what we do know is that the intention for development in East Basin is to have residential towers there and that they will have direct line of sight to Stage 88."
"The concern is that under current territory planning arrangements, those people have a legitimate claim to complain about decibel levels and more effectively end festival and nighttime concerts," Mr Ballantyne said.
But the City Renewal Authority, the agency responsible for the Acton Waterfront development, remained firm that music festivals could still go ahead at Stage 88.
"Acton Waterfront is being planned so that it enhances lakefront activation, connects the city to the lake and encourages more people to spend more time at the lakefront," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"Regular events and attractions will be essential to this neighbourhood."
The agency did not detail how it will integrate neighbouring residential development with live music at Commonwealth Park.
The City Renewal Authority will work alongside federal government agency, the National Capital Authority, to develop Acton Waterfront because Commonwealth Park is land managed by the federal government.
"The National Capital Authority acknowledges the increased residential developments around Commonwealth Park," a spokesperson said in their statement.
"Ensuring any development has adequate acoustic privacy is a normal part of any development and this will be considered as part of the assessment process as proposals are submitted."
The agency has also begun a process to revitalise the park and says once designed, its plan will "consider the optimal infrastructure configuration for major, minor and casual events in the park".
"The NCA will be consulting with the community and key stakeholders, including the ACT Government, every step of the way," the spokesperson said.
Stage 88's central and picturesque location makes it a "magnificent asset" which must be protected, Mr Ballantyne said.
"It's sensible that we should be able to enjoy festival music and cultural events there, and that needs to be protected."
"The ACT has got a real problem with entertainment," he said.
"We are on the backfoot; our infrastructure is lacking, it's not strategically located, and we have a burgeoning talent in this town."
