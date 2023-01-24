The new director of the Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD) used to work for Defence and the Australian War Memorial.
Stephanie Bull, who has been deputy director of the museum for the past five years, will commence in the top job on February 22.
The appointment follows a tumultuous period for the museum, after a fire in December 2021 shut down Old Parliament House for four months and left a hefty $5.3 million bill.
Former director Daryl Karp left in June to take over the National Maritime Museum in Sydney.
Ms Bull started her career in the Australian Public Service, working for Defence, before joining the Australian War Memorial, Chair of the MoAD Board Nick Minchin said.
She then worked for the National Museum of Australia in exhibition development, partnerships and international engagement.
Ms Bull has an arts degree majoring in Australian History from the University of NSW.
READ MORE:
"Stephanie joins us at an exciting time as we develop a new strategic plan and look to the great opportunities ahead," Mr Minchin said in a statement.
"I know my board colleagues, the Executive team and staff at the MoAD will warmly welcome Stephanie, who will commence her five-year term in the role."
Andrew Harper, who has been serving as Acting Director for the past seven months, will become deputy director of the museum.
Mr Harper previously worked for the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, and the Department of Finance and Deregulation.
Old Parliament House reopened in April last year, allowing Canberrans and visitors to enjoy exhibitions on democracy and Australia.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.