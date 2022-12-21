The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Museum of Australian Democracy new exhibition, Blueprint, explores what makes a democracy distinctly Australian

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated December 22 2022 - 12:12pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visitors exploring one of Blueprints interactive walls. Picture supplied

What makes Australia's democracy so Australian?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.