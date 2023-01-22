The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Festival pill testing in Australia has stalled because no one will insure it

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
January 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Nothing we can do': Why festival pill testing ended

It took a mammoth effort to convince the ACT government to allow festival pill testing, but four years on, the only service of its kind in Australia has stalled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.