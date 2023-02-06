These bars are jam-packed with great, energy-boosting nutrients to start your day and are made with only a few pantry basics. The energy that you get from the fat (triglycerides) in coconut oil, is quickly converted into energy to keep you going and help boost your metabolism. You could use frozen strawberries in place of fresh if needed. Making breakfast options in a large batch means you can refrigerate or freeze leftovers to have on hand later in the week or month.