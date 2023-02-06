The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

The Healthy Mummy's guide to homemade muesli bars for the school lunchbox

February 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chocolate muesli bars. Picture supplied

Another school year is upon us, meaning parents everywhere are once again getting into the flow of working out what to put in the kids' lunch boxes again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.