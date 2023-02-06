Another school year is upon us, meaning parents everywhere are once again getting into the flow of working out what to put in the kids' lunch boxes again.
For those looking for some healthy snacks that will keep the kids happy come recess time (that's just as good as a snack for parents), The Healthy Mummy has got you covered.
A handy recipe to make in advance so you have healthy snacks ready to go throughout the week. This recipe only takes five minutes to prepare, the rest of the time is for setting, where you don't have to do anything! Eating snacks that are low in sugar help reduce the risk of insulin resistance, this can help reduce symptoms of conditions like PCOS.
Ingredients
1/2 cup coconut oil (120ml)
1/4 cup maple syrup (62.5ml)
1/2 cup cacao/cocoa powder (50g)
1 cup untoasted muesli (100g)
Method
1. Line a 20cm square tin, silicone tin or container with baking paper and set aside.
2. Place coconut oil and maple syrup into a saucepan and heat until warm and melted.
3. Remove from the heat and add the cacao/cocoa powder, stirring quickly to combine.
4. Once smooth and silky, mix through the muesli ensuring the chocolate mix evenly coats all the muesli.
5. Pour the chocolate muesli mix into prepared tin and chill in the fridge for 60 minutes or until firm.
6. Slice into 16 bars, one bar is one serve. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks or for a month in the freezer.
Makes 16 servings.
Perfectly chewy muesli bars with apricot. Store in the fridge or freeze so you have healthy snacks on hand at all times.
Ingredients
1/4 cup pitted, dried dates (42.5g)
1/4 cup coconut oil (60ml)
1 tablespoon tahini (16g)
3/4 cup dried apricots, chopped (120g)
2 cups rolled oats (200g)
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper.
2. Soak the dates in 1/2 a cup of boiling water for 10 minutes.
3. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the coconut oil, remove from the heat and add the tahini, combine well.
4. In a food processor, blitz the soaked dates with the soaking liquid until well combined. Add this mixture to the coconut oil and tahini mix.
5. Add the chopped dried apricots and the rolled oats. Using your hands mix well to combine all the ingredients, a bit like you are kneading the mixture. This process allows the oats to soften to create a sticky mixture to create chewy instead of crunchy muesli bars.
6. Place mixture into the prepared tin and press down firmly so that the mixture is spread out evenly. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown.
7. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely, then on a chopping board cut into nine bars/squares.
8. One bar is one serve. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week or freeze for up to two months.
Makes 9 servings.
While still a "discretionary" or "sometimes" food, these cranberry bars are higher in fibre and lower in added sugar than most pre-made options muesli type bars. While it is important to ensure children eat the recommended intake from each of the food groups, it is important not to over emphasis "discretionary" foods as forbidden as this can make them more desirable. Be mindful of the attitude you are role modelling.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups quinoa flakes (240g)
3/4 cup plain wholemeal flour (90g)
1/4 cup coconut sugar (50g)
1 tsp baking powder (2.5g)
1 tsp ground ginger (1g)
1 tbsp lemon zest (16g)
3/4 cup dried cranberries (90g)
40g butter
1/3 cup maple syrup (83.3ml)
1/3 cup reduced-fat milk of choice (83.3ml)
2 free-range eggs, lightly beaten (100g)
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180C. Prepare a slice tin, lined with baking paper.
2. Combine quinoa flakes, flour, sugar, baking powder, ginger, lemon zest and cranberries in a large bowl.
3. Chop butter and place in a saucepan with the maple syrup and milk over medium-low heat, stirring until well combined.
4. Add butter mixture to quinoa mixture and combine.
5. Add whisked eggs and combine well.
6. Spread mixture into prepared tin and press down with the back of a spoon.
7. Bake for 20 minutes or until firm. Allow to cool before cutting 12 slices. One slice is one serve.
8. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge.
Makes 12 servings.
These bars are jam-packed with great, energy-boosting nutrients to start your day and are made with only a few pantry basics. The energy that you get from the fat (triglycerides) in coconut oil, is quickly converted into energy to keep you going and help boost your metabolism. You could use frozen strawberries in place of fresh if needed. Making breakfast options in a large batch means you can refrigerate or freeze leftovers to have on hand later in the week or month.
Ingredients
1/3 cup honey (80ml)
1/4 tsp cinnamon (0.25g)
1 tsp lemon zest (4g)
1 tsp vanilla extract (5ml)
1 1/4 cups rolled oats (125g)
1/4 cup coconut oil, melted (60ml)
1 tbsp lemon juice (20ml)
1 1/4 cup strawberries, diced (187.5g)
1 tsp cornflour (2.5g)
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180C and line or lightly grease a small baking dish.
2. Combine honey, cinnamon, lemon zest, vanilla, oats and melted coconut oil.
3. In a separate bowl, combine lemon juice, cornflour, and chopped strawberries.
4. Place half of the oat mixture into the prepared dish. Then spread the strawberry mixture over the top. Top with the remaining half of the oat mix.
5. Bake for approximately 40 minutes or until golden.
6. Cut into four pieces, one piece is one serve.
7. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for three to four days or freeze for up to two months.
Makes 4 serves.
These delicious apple and cinnamon bars are great to make with the kids as they're really easy to prepare and the kids can do the mixing and pressing into the tray. Plus cinnamon is an ingredient that helps to balance your blood sugar levels and help reduce symptoms of conditions like PCOS.
Ingredients
1 cup rolled oats (100g)
1/2 cup dried apple, finely chopped (50g)
1/2 tsp cinnamon (0.5g)
1/2 cup wholemeal self-raising flour (60g)
1 free-range egg (50g)
1/2 small apple, grated (50g)
1/4 cup butter (62.5g)
1/2 cup reduced-fat milk of choice (125ml)
1 tbsp honey (20ml)
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180C and line a slice tray with baking paper.
2. Combine oats, dried apple, cinnamon, flour and grated apple in a bowl.
3. Whisk together the egg and the milk.
4. Melt butter and honey in the microwave and add to dry ingredients together with the egg mixture and stir to combine well.
5. Press mixture into prepared tray and press down firmly.
6. Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until just golden.
7. Cool slightly and cut into six bars. One bar is one serve. Can be served with a dollop of yoghurt if desired.
Makes 6 servings.
