At the time of taking the photos, the author was about to become a father for the second time. He had been making still lifes with fossils. When his son wanted to play a real-life version of video game Minecraft, they began digging in their backyard. The hole grew deeper and wider. He began experimenting - drawing the outlines of holes with flames. Unearthing the grave of a chicken, bones visible, they harvested clay and used it to fire small objects, including a skull.

