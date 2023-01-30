The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra bus depots in Woden and Tuggeranong switch to electric charging

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's first permanent battery electric bus. Picture supplied

Two bus depots in Canberra are to have large-scale charging machinery for electric buses as the switch of the fleet to electric gathers speed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.