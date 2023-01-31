The Canberra Times
ACT Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson admits error over saying staffer's complaint

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:50pm
ACT Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson has admitted she was wrong when she said publicly that a staff complaint about her behaviour had not been discussed with her.

