ACT Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson has admitted she was wrong when she said publicly that a staff complaint about her behaviour had not been discussed with her.
The Canberra Times on Monday sought a clarification from Ms Davidson's office about the process for handling the complaint and why its substance had not been discussed with Ms Davidson.
Ms Davidson on Tuesday issued an apology for the statement.
"My apologies for the error - a complaint was raised with me in November 2021 about how I spoke to a staff member in front of other staff," Ms Davidson said in a statement.
"This was addressed at the time and I offered both a verbal and written apology, which was accepted by the complainant.
"The formal complaint was then put on the record in case a similar incident were to reoccur but not further discussed with me. Nevertheless the issue remains confidential."
The Canberra Times asked Ms Davidson on Friday whether any current or former staff had made complaints about her behaviour.
"One formal complaint was filed, which has not been discussed with me. The complaint is a confidential matter," Ms Davidson said.
A review of Ms Davidson's office found inexperience, a lack of quality leadership and workplace conflict had contributed to a high rate of staff turnover.
The review was released on Friday after it was subject of a freedom of information request.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Many Greens staffers first found out about the review at noon on Friday, an email seen by The Canberra Times shows, more than half an hour after Ms Davidson's office advised The Canberra Times of the report.
Ms Davidson told Greens party members in a statement on Friday, seen by The Canberra Times, she welcomed the recommendations and her office was now a "supportive and happy workplace".
"As you can imagine, it was quite a stressful time for all of us and I acknowledge that this, combined with a lack of established processes, led to some teething issues," Ms Davidson posted in an internal party message board.
The review of Ms Davidson's office also heard stakeholders believed not enough was done to respond to "inappropriate behaviours".
Some staffers who had quit the office also told the consultants internal conflict was the reason they had left.
The review noted the office had a high level of staff turnover in the first year and a half from its establishment and staff said they felt unsupported and vulnerable in its first months.
"Five staff have resigned from their roles in the ... office over the past two years, for reasons including moving overseas, moving interstate and other career opportunities," Ms Davidson said in a statement on Friday.
The report, prepared by consulting firm Proximity, made six recommendations and noted changes to processes within Ms Davidson's office had already improved its workplace culture.
The review, which was commissioned by ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury and Chief Minister Andrew Barr in May 2022, made no direct findings about Ms Davidson's behaviour.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.