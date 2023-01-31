The cost of David Pocock's successful ACT Senate run as an independent has been revealed as almost twice previous estimations, with official payments coming in at just under $1.8 million and Climate 200 revealed as funding nearly half his campaign.
It makes the Pocock campaign the third most expensive successful independent campaign behind Allegra Spender at $2.1 million and Monique Ryan also at $2.1 million. It was, however, for a tight Senate race covering the size of three House seats.
The revelations have come in the Australian Electoral Commission's annual donation data, which cover last May's federal election and have led to the senator renewing calls to reform the rules covering political donations.
In an historic result for the territory, the former Wallabies captain became the community-backed candidate and mobilised thousands of volunteers to unseat a major party incumbent in then-Liberal senator and staunch conservative Zed Seselja.
Total payments for the David Pocock Party have been revealed as $1,797,905, with donations totalling $1,687,671 from 768 donors, while there were 12 donations over the disclosure threshold of $14,500 plus a tax receipt from the Tax Office revealed as totalling $1,404,644.
Previous estimations of the successful Pocock campaign were placed at around $1 million. It is understood the Pocock campaign took in more than $100,000 in community donations through his website.
"Last year the people of the ACT made history by electing an independent senator for the first time," Senator Pocock said in a statement.
"I am enormously grateful for the generous support without which my campaign would not have succeeded and for the opportunity to represent a community I love."
The Simon Holmes a Court-led Climate 200 funding group has been revealed as Senator Pocock's biggest donor at $856,382.
Among the other prominent donors fund manager David Paradice gave $25,000, wealthy investors Fred Woollard and Therese Cochrane from the entity known as Keep Them Honest Pty Ltd donated $50,000. Senator Pocock and his wife Emma provided $26,076 to the campaign.
Mining industry software entrepreneur Norman Pater donated $30,000, while Senator Pocock's chief of staff Fiona Scott is listed as giving a $78,375 donation in kind relating to her campaign income.
Businessman and environmentalist Robert Purves gave the Pocock campaign $20,000.
Two big donors came forward in November, but are listed now in the election disclosures. Boundless Earth, a charity founded by tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, gave $50,000 and financial trader Rob Keldoulis donated $224,000.
Senator Pocock wants reform to the rules covering political donations.
"We know that companies seeking to buy influence is not good for our democracy," the ACT senator said.
"Donations are necessary to run a campaign but I put guidelines in place for my campaign donations and who I would accept donations from.
"Today we see that the major parties once again accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of donations from fossil fuel companies, developers, banks, alcohol and gambling companies and their representatives - people with clear vested interests in key national policy debates."
Like fellow independent candidate Kim Rubenstein, Senator Pocock formed an official party for the campaign to secure an advantageous "above the line" position on the Senate ballot paper.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
