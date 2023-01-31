The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Simon Holmes a Court's Climate 200 revealed as David Pocock's biggest donor in expensive ACT Senate run

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:47am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator David Pocock. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The cost of David Pocock's successful ACT Senate run as an independent has been revealed as almost twice previous estimations, with official payments coming in at just under $1.8 million and Climate 200 revealed as funding nearly half his campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.