David Pocock spent close to $1.8 million to blast Zed Seselja out of Federal Parliament at last year's election - almost twice previous estimates.
Simon Holmes a Court's Climate 200 group funded nearly half of Senator Pocock's historic campaign, the Australian Electoral Commission's annual dump of political donation data has revealed.
The former Wallabies captain outspent the Canberra Liberals and ACT Labor in 2021-22, despite launching his campaign halfway through the financial year and the major parties needing to fund lower house campaigns as well Mr Seselja and Katy Gallagher's senate races.
Wentworth MP Allegra Spender and Kooyong MP Monique Ryan were the only independents who spent more than Senator Pocock during their successful tilts at a seat in the Federal Parliament.
The figures published on Wednesday showed David Pocock's registered party reported $1.68 million in receipts, which includes donations and other sources of funding, such as from the tax office.
Senator Pocock had 12 big donors which tipped in a combined $1.4 million. The remaining amount came from donations which fell below the $14,500 disclosure threshold.
The biggest donation was $856,000 from Climate 200, followed by $224,000 from financial trader financial trader Rob Keldoulis.
Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes' green energy venture Boundless Earth contributed $50,000, fund manager David Paradice gave $25,000 and wealthy investors Fred Woollard and Therese Cochrane from Keep Them Honest Pty Ltd donated $50,000.
Mining industry software entrepreneur Norman Pater donated $30,000, while Senator Pocock's chief of staff, Fiona Scott, is listed as giving a $78,375 donation in kind relating to her campaign income.
Businessman and environmentalist Robert Purves gave the Pocock campaign $20,000.
The David Pocock Party spent $1.79 million - well above the previous estimates of around $1 million.
In a statement, Senator Pocock said he was "enormously grateful for the generous support" which underpinned his campaign.
The now key crossbencher said he would continue to push for changes to political donation rules.
"We know that companies seeking to buy influence is not good for our democracy," the ACT senator said.
"Donations are necessary to run a campaign but I put guidelines in place for my campaign donations and who I would accept donations from.
"Today we see that the major parties once again accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of donations from fossil fuel companies, developers, banks, alcohol and gambling companies and their representatives - people with clear vested interests in key national policy debates."
The Canberra Liberals spent $1.43 million and received about $1 million in receipts, according to the electoral commission's figures.
Only four donations totaling $30,500 were made public, with the other contributions listed as receipts.
ACT Labor spent $1.24 million as it fought to sandbag Senator Gallagher's seat.
It reported $1.4 million in receipts, including $317,000 from its investment vehicle the 1973 Foundation.
As with Senator Pocock, fellow independent candidate Kim Rubenstein formed an official party for the campaign to secure an advantageous "above the line" position on the Senate ballot paper.
Professor Rubenstein spent just under $420,00 on the campaign.
She reported $472,980 in receipts, which included two donations worth $84,300 from Climate 200.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.