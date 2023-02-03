The skin on our bodies is often neglected, as we tend to focus on our face and figure the rest will just look after itself.
Unfortunately this isn't the case, which is never more evident than around this time every year, when T-shirts, shorts and dresses tend to reveal slightly scaly legs, or courser skin on the outside of your upper arm.
It's time we give the same love and attention to bodies as we do to our face.
Sydney-based naturopath and founder of Clémence Organics, Bridget Carmady has some key tips to help reveal a glowing body this summer and beyond.
These are simple things you can do to look after your body that will reduce dryness, stop eczema from flaring up and keep it glowing year round.
We all know about the benefits of exfoliating the skin on our face, but don't forget about your body.
Use a dry body brush and brush towards the heart once or twice a week before bathing.
Make sure the water in your shower isn't too hot, as this can dry out the skin and flare up skin conditions.
Not only does it dry your skin out, but it upsets the natural microbiome on your skin which can trigger skin conditions.
Just soap up the areas that really need it, such as your armpits.
Why? Because your skin absorbs most of what you put on it and you're going to be covering your body in an awful lot of product over the course of its life.
You don't want this product to be anything but 100 per cent natural and as organic as possible to keep not only your skin healthy, but your insides too.
