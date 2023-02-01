The Canberra Times
Corin Forest a top-10 picnic spot in Australia

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:30pm
Corin Forest: fun in the sun, and the snow. Picture by Jamila Toderas

It'd be probably closer to top place for locals, but Corin Forest has made the top 10 list of picnic spots in Australia.

