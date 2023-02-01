Corin Forest a top-10 picnic spot in Australia

It'd be probably closer to top place for locals, but Corin Forest has made the top 10 list of picnic spots in Australia.
The rankings were compiled by analysing tagged locations on Instagram:
1. Centennial Park, Sydney
2. Burleigh Beach, Queensland
3. Glenelg Beach, Adelaide
4. Araluen Botanic Park, Perth
5. Observatory Hill Park, Millers Point
6. Wendy Whiteley's Secret Garden, Sydney
7. Shelly Beach, Manly
8. Squeaky Beach, Victoria
9. Himeji Garden, Adelaide
10. Corin Forest ACT
Food box delivery service EveryPlate commissioned the research, with Corin Forest finishing 10th, with a pretty healthy 11,900 Instagram posts. Just failing to make the top 10, was Gibraltar Falls in the ACT at No.11 with 11,200 posts.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
