Vin Kane: A life dedicated to community service and social justice

By Anne Cahill Lambert
Updated February 1 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
Vin Kane - February 15, 1930 - January 7, 2023

Vin Kane had a community service and social justice commitment that will be hard to fill. Picture by Jamila Toderas

About 200 Canberrans gathered early in the New Year to celebrate the life of Vin (Vincent) Kane who died after a short illness.

