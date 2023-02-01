About 200 Canberrans gathered early in the New Year to celebrate the life of Vin (Vincent) Kane who died after a short illness.
The large turnout was a testament to his full life, large family and many years of public and community service.
Vin's is a common story for those of his age who came to Canberra as part of the public service community.
He started work at the Moonee Ponds Post Office in 1944 soon after he turned 14.
He was then transferred to Traralgon to work as a postie. He did not return to Melbourne until 1949 when he sat for the "October clerical exam".
Unsurprisingly, he came ninth in the state and was appointed a clerk in the PMG. Following marriage to Patricia (née Murphy) and the subsequent birth of six children, it was evident he needed to improve his income and housing arrangements.
In 1961 he was appointed as an accountant for the National Capital Development Commission.
Vin led by example ... When Vin died, some of his friends made a back of the envelope calculation that about 20 Canberrans will need to step up to the plate to cover Vin's volunteer work.
A further and last child was added to Patricia and Vin's brood before Vin was appointed to serve in the personal office of the Commissioner of the NCDC (John Overall).
These were interesting times indeed as significant effort was being channelled to making Canberra a true national capital.
He had immediate responsibility for the NCDC's role in the 1963 royal tour which included the opening of the NCDC Regatta Point exhibition.
He had a range of positions as he climbed the ladder at the NCDC, but in 1972 was appointed assistant secretary in the Department of Urban and Regional Development.
At about that time, he also completed an arts degree (management) - a not insignificant effort given that he had left school following the completion of his intermediate certificate.
In 1982, Vin was appointed as the Australian delegate (and vice-chair) of the OECD Committee on Information Computers and Communications Policy. By this stage he was a first assistant secretary.
The OECD appointment meant there was significant travel involved, particularly to Paris.
Vin retired from a noble public service career in 1987, at the age of 57.
Coinciding with his public service, his community service was a key component of his life.
In 1975, the Catholic parish priest in Braddon - Father Tom Wright - asked him to take on board the care of several refugee families from eastern Europe and Vietnam.
Together with the help of two other parishioners and support from the Braddon parish community, seven families were successfully resettled.
Vin was a long-standing member of the St Patrick's Conference of the St Vincent de Paul Society (Vinnies). He served Vinnies for more than 30 years - most of that time as president.
Meetings were held in St Patrick's which had previously been known as Our Lady of Mercy Primary School. Many of Vin's and Patricia's children attended this school and they had been involved in organising successful fetes and other fundraising activities.
Vin's and Patricia's home in the inner north meant he had easy access to help with people who had fallen on hard times, many of whom lived in the "ABC flats" - the Allawah, Bega and Currong flats not far from his home.
Vin routinely supported Beryl Women Inc. over 20 years, particularly at Christmas time. Again, he undertook this service quietly and behind the scenes.
It was important to him to assist a service that provides supported crisis accommodation for women and their children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness because of domestic and/or family violence. Vin led by example.
Vin was a modest gentleman who didn't like any fuss or fanfare. When he was awarded an OAM in the Queen's Birthday list in 2018 for his community service, I contacted one of his offspring to ask that my congratulations be passed on. There was some puzzlement, and it seems that Vin had not told anyone - not even close family - of the impending announcement.
In a similar vein, he didn't want a eulogy at his funeral. Vin Kane was a good and honest public servant.
Importantly, he had a community service and social justice commitment that will be hard to fill. He was volunteering until about four weeks before his death, just shy of his 93rd birthday.
When Vin died, some of his friends made a back of the envelope calculation that about 20 Canberrans will need to step up to the plate to cover Vin's volunteer work.
Patricia died in 2016. Vin is survived by his seven children (Margaret, Bernard, Cecily, Timothy, Marcia, Michele and Jacki), 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.