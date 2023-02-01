The Canberra Times
Opposition leader Peter Dutton to meet Voice to Parliament referendum working group

February 2 2023 - 5:30am
Leader of the opposition, Peter Dutton, who will meet with the Voice to Parliament referendum working group on Thursday. Picture by Karleen Minney

Opposition leader Peter Dutton will meet the Voice to Parliament referendum working group on Thursday where he will hear from the architects of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

