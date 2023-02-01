Opposition leader Peter Dutton will meet the Voice to Parliament referendum working group on Thursday where he will hear from the architects of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Mr Dutton has been asking the Labor government to release more details about the Voice to Parliament, and is yet to formally announce if the Liberal Party will support the referendum.
The government established a referendum engagement group and a working group in September to provide advice on when and what information is released publicly and what a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament would look like.
The presentation from Uluru Statement Co-Chairs Pat Anderson and Professor Megan Davis, and Cape York Institute's Noel Pearson, will aim to provide the leader of the opposition with a broader understanding of the grassroots genesis of the First Nations Voice and why people in First Nations Communities believe it will make a difference.
Cobble Cobble woman, Balnaves Chair in Constitutional Law at UNSW and Uluru Dialogue Co-Chair, Professor Megan Davis said Mr Dutton's attendance at the meeting is important and welcomed him.
"I am hopeful it will help clarify for him how significant a constitutionally enshrined Voice is for our people and for the nation," Professor Davis said.
"He wasn't as fortunate as others in the room to have been involved in the grassroots Dialogues where First Nations Peoples passionately shared their frustration at not having a say in the laws and policies that are too often imposed upon them.
"Our people know that when they are heard, they do get better outcomes for their communities, for their families.
"Our hope is that Mr Dutton and his party room support First Nations Peoples and help bring the whole country together to make this important constitutional change."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
