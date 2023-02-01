Senior Albanese government minister Tony Burke has hit back at critics to the proposed Voice to Parliament stating he was yet to hear them make an argument "actually about voting no", while the Prime Minister has further outlined the constitutional processes ahead of the referendum.
The Workplace Relations Minister was fronting the National Press Club on Wednesday, spruiking the government's plans for the upcoming year which includes the enabling legislation for the referendum to be held later this year.
Questioned over whether the government should "be upfront" about the initial structure of the Voice ahead of the national vote, he accused Voice opponents of being unaware of how constitutional changes worked.
"I am yet to hear an argument from the no campaign that is actually about voting no to the question being put forward," Mr Burke said.
"It's either been about issues that have nothing to do with it, or issues that would be determined by parliaments in decades and years to come if this constitutional change is made."
"No" case proponents are gathering forces, while Voice to Parliament referendum working groups are still consulting. Northern Territory senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Aboriginal and Liberal figure Warren Mundine and former deputy prime minister John Anderson have formed a "No Case Committee".
They argue a Voice would be divisive and would become another bureaucracy that would do nothing.
It comes as opposition leader Peter Dutton readies to virtually attend a Voice working group on Wednesday while also attending Cardinal George Pell's funeral in Sydney.
Mr Dutton has been a vocal critic over the lack of information over the proposal, but the Liberal Party is yet to make a formal position on the "yes" or "no" question.
But, Mr Burke said every word of the question and change to the constitution will go through federal parliament.
"The way the constitution works is, you establish what are the things that the parliament should deal with and it's for the Australian people to decide whether or not we should do the two things that the government will be putting to them," Mr Burke said.
"Whether we should recognise the first Australians in the constitution, and secondly, whether we should consult with people on issues affecting them for the first Australians."
Anthony Albanese stressed that people would not be voting on the structure of the legislation.
Mr Albanese said the legislation would occur after, if the referendum was successful.
READ MORE:
The Prime Minister said the constitution was not a body that established the principles instead of outlining every detail.
He pointed to examples of defence force advancements being made in the decades ahead of the army being included in the constitution.
"So for example, it says we will have an army and a navy. It doesn't say we'll have an air force because there weren't planes flying in 1901 when the Constitution was written," Mr Albanese told reporters in Perth.
"It doesn't say where the naval ships will be or how many there will be. It doesn't anticipate nuclear subs. It says that is what we will do."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.