The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Icon Water explore treated effluent as drinking water source

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated February 5 2023 - 6:34am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Centre is the ACT's main wastewater treatment plant. Picture: Supplied

Canberrans' appetite for drinking recycled water will be tested this year as Icon Water explores treated sewage as an option in response to depleting reserves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.