The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Global Power Generation owned big battery switched on in Beard

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury and Global Power Generation Chief Business Development Officer Pedro Serrano at the territory's first grid-scale battery. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra's first big battery connecting into the national electricity grid is now fully operational, helping shore-up power supply as the capital makes its all-electric transition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.