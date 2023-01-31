The Canberra Times
Pedal Power ACT has condemned plans by the Hellenic Club in Woden to move a $1 million bikeway

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
February 1 2023 - 5:30am
Pedal Power ACT Executive Director Simon Copland on the bikeway outside the Hellenic club in Woden which the club plans to move as part of their new development proposal. Picture by James Croucher

A plan to relocate a cycle path to accommodate the multimillion-dollar refurbishment of the Hellenic Club in Woden has come under fire, with advocacy group Pedal Power ACT claiming the proposed change will cut off a key link for cyclists.

