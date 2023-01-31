A plan to relocate a cycle path to accommodate the multimillion-dollar refurbishment of the Hellenic Club in Woden has come under fire, with advocacy group Pedal Power ACT claiming the proposed change will cut off a key link for cyclists.
In its submission to the development application, which is currently under review, Pedal Power ACT has condemned the plan to move the bikeway to the southern side of Matilda Street to put in what it says will be a taxi rank.
Pedal Power ACT executive director Simon Copland said the existing bikeway was built just five years ago at a cost of $1 million to the government.
Mr Copland said moving the bikeway would mean it would no longer line up with the spur path and bridge across Yarralumla Creek and the proposed protected crossing of Callam Street being built as part of the Woden Interchange.
Matilda Street is a primary east-west active travel route from the Woden Town Centre. It links the suburbs of Hughes and Garran to Yamba Drive and the hospital, Pedal Power said.
Mr Copland said the bikeway would not be immediately rebuilt in the new location and there was no guarantee the path would be rebuilt at all.
"The Hellenic Club's proposal to move the bikeway is audacious and self-serving," he said.
"To suit their own convenience and take advantage of the widened verge constructed for the bikeway, the Hellenic Club wishes to inconvenience riders."
Ian Cameron, Hellenic Club, Chief Executive Officer, said the purpose of developing over the current path was to put in a public pick-up and drop-off zone for members of the public, as well as taxis and Ubers.
Mr Cameron said a cycle path would be reinstated between 2024 and 2025, the timing and cost of which would be determined by the ACT government.
He said the reasons for relocating the cycle path were driven by better safety outcomes and better urban design, planning and connectivity outcomes.
"The existing bike lane is currently placed on the north of Matilda Street, where the current loading dock for the club is located," he said.
"The loading dock is a necessary component of the current club's infrastructure and is a potential point of conflict between trucks and cyclists.
"It is proposed that this loading dock will be maintained in its current location in the new Hellenic Precinct.
"If the government, authorities, and key stakeholders have a desire for the cycle path to remain as is then this can be accommodated," Mr Cameron said.
READ ALSO:
Mr Cameron said Woden was undergoing significant changes and the Hellenic Club would be part of those transformations, with its $146 million redevelopment.
"Government restrictions mean that we can only provide vehicle access to the new Hellenic Precinct from Matilda Street or Bowes Street. That is because Callam Street is mooted to be a light rail and pedestrian corridor, and Launceston Street is a major vehicle arterial route.
"The proposal for the cycle lane be relocated to the south side of the street reflects both our acknowledgement of the importance of cycling as a part of the transportation network of Canberra and its recreational benefits, and our wish to reinforce that in the planning of this precinct."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.