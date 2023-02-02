The Canberra Times
Stronger Together: artists give their perspective on the frontline health response to the pandemic in Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
February 3 2023 - 5:30am
Dion Georgopoulos's Hidden Heroes 1-5 202, digital photographs of frontline workers as super heroes in the Stronger Together exhibition

A series of artistic works - remarkably commissioned and completed during the height of the pandemic in Canberra - is about to go on exhibition, each one showing a unique aspect of the frontline health response to COVID in the national capital.

