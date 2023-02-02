The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Heatwaves and snow to hit Australia as Antarctic cold snap moves across southern east coast

Steve Evans
Victoria Lee
By Steve Evans, and Victoria Lee
Updated February 3 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's summer ... or so we thought, until this morning when the ski resorts woke up to scenes so snowy they could easily be described as mid-winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Victoria Lee

Victoria Lee

Journalist

The Canberra Times Journalist, Producer

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.