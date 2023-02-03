Canberra's auction market is ramping up again with 144 homes scheduled to go under the hammer for the week to Sunday.
It's more than four times the volume seen last week, when just 35 properties were auctioned, CoreLogic data shows.
The final clearance rate from last week's auctions in Canberra was 50 per cent.
Real Estate Institute of the ACT CEO Maria Edwards said agents were seeing encouraging numbers of buyers at open homes ahead of this weekend's auctions.
"Nobody's expecting that record prices are going to be achieved this weekend but certainly they're expecting good numbers [of bidders] and that things should start returning back to a little bit of a more normal pattern," she said.
But this weekend's auctions aren't all taking place on front lawns across Canberra.
Ray White Canberra is taking a more unusual approach and hosting 41 auctions in one day across its two offices in Tuggeranong and Belconnen.
Auctioneer Troy Reddick is one of four Ray White Canberra agents leading the auctions on Saturday.
He said while the "in-room" environment allows the group to sell more properties in one weekend, it's also about "controlling the controllables".
"Canberra's had some pretty wild weather over the last few months," he said.
"We've got nice auction spaces so it doesn't matter what the weather's doing outside, our buyers and sellers are going to be comfortable."
Mr Reddick said it was possible the in-room environment would enable buyers to bid on more than one property, however it was unlikely.
"Generally the buyers are coming in specifically chasing one particular property," he said.
Mr Reddick said there were more active buyers in the Canberra market than many would expect for this time of year.
"With the 70 properties that we've had open since the start of the year we've had more than 2000 inspections," he said.
"So in terms of the number of buyers in the marketplace at the moment, it's well above our expectations."
He said there was still some "nervousness out there" among buyers.
"Buyers more than ever are seeking the best value in the marketplace," he said.
"They're conscious about where prices are going in the future and nobody wants to pay too much.
"But even the auctions that we've had this week so far have been very well attended."
Ms Edwards said Canberrans were generally more cautious given recent interest rate rises but there were still "opportunistic buyers" out there.
"We're in that lull period of finding out when and if interest rates go up again and by how much," she said.
"So people are trying to get in and buy properties before their borrowing capacity gets affected again."
Among this weekend's auctions is 22 Somers Crescent, Forrest, a four-bedroom townhouse listed with Badenoch Real Estate.
It features an open-plan living area and a large alfresco space looking out over a private swimming pool.
One of the homes included in Ray White's line-up of in-room auctions is 59 Kirwan Circuit, Stirling.
The property saw 55 groups through the doors during inspections. It features four bedrooms, an updated kitchen and is located on a 747-square-metre block.
A six-bedroom home in Denman Prospect will also go to auction on Saturday with Belle Property Canberra.
The new-build property at 91 McMichael Terrace sits on nearly 600 square metres of land and includes two kitchens, multiple living areas and four bathrooms.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
