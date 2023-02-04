The Canberra Times
Yvette Berry brushes off Noel Pearson's call to prioritise explicit instruction in schools

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
February 5 2023 - 5:30am
Noel Pearson called for explicit, direct instruction to be prioritised in schools. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry says public schools won't follow in the footsteps of the Catholic systemic schools in implementing system-wide reforms to teaching following the science of reading and learning.

Local News

