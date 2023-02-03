A teenager acquitted of murder has indicated he wishes to change his plea to a reprisal charge after previously admitting seeking revenge on a person involved in his trial.
The 18-year-old offender, who cannot be named because he was underage at the time of his crimes, faced an ACT Supreme Court murder trial in 2022.
He denied fatally stabbing a man during a brawl at the Weston Creek skatepark in 2020, but he admitted seriously wounding that victim's cousin by knifing him in the back.
A jury ultimately found him not guilty of the murder charge, and he was sentenced to a partially suspended jail term for the offence of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The offender was also placed on a good behaviour order by the ACT Children's Court, following another 2020 incident in which he hit a fellow high school student with a brick.
He was only free for about three months before being put back behind bars over an alleged reprisal against a fellow brawler, who had given evidence against him in his murder trial.
At the time of the offender's latest arrest, ACT Policing said CCTV cameras had captured him using a rock to break a glass door at the witness' Rivett home on September 11, 2022.
Once inside, the boy is accused of ransacking a bedroom and assaulting the witness.
He was further accused of damaging the witness' television and stealing his Kathmandu puffer jacket, which was valued at $350, before kicking a car as he left the scene.
When the 18-year-old faced the Supreme Court on Friday, defence lawyer Peter Bevan said the accused's previous guilty plea "was not maintained" for a charge of reprisal against a person involved in a legal proceeding.
Mr Bevin started to pursue a bail application, claiming the teenager would not be sentenced right away.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum didn't hear the application, saying the teenager was "plainly facing the prospect of custodial sentence".
She remitted the reprisal charge to the Children's Court to be mentioned next Monday.
While the prosecution admitted it was "an odd situation", the decision was not opposed.
The teenager maintains guilty pleas for one count each of burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft and destroying property.
He will remain in custody, with the case set to return to the Supreme Court on April 6.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
