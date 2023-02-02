The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Adam Britt charged with murdering partner Tiffany Spence in Reid in September 2022

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 3 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Superintendent Hall O'Meagher speaks about the alleged murder. Picture by James Croucher

The "devastated" family of a Reid woman is in mourning after she was allegedly beaten to death by her partner, who is accused of using a weapon to inflict some of her "extensive injuries".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.