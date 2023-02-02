Labor and Liberal state and territory first ministers have signed a joint statement on supporting an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, pledging to back the proposal, counter misinformation and ensure that the referendum process runs smoothly in their jurisdictions.
The statement, brought forward by Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff, was agreed by the Premiers and Chief Ministers at a meeting late on Thursday of the Council of the Australian Federation in Canberra.
It came ahead of Friday's National Cabinet meeting where federal, state and territory leaders will get an update on Closing the Gap efforts for First Nations peoples, and thrash out health funding, commonwealth-state housing commitments and power price relief for households and small businesses.
The joint statement was signed while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton met with the group advising the government on the referendum.
Mr Dutton and his Indigenous Affairs spokesman, Julian Leeser, emerged from the meeting still unconvinced about the proposal.
"Like all Australians, we come to this debate with goodwill and respect," Mr Dutton's spokesman said.
"But the Prime Minister's refusal to answer straightforward questions on how his Voice proposal will work is untenable. Australians deserve to be informed before voting at a referendum."
The comments came after group member and Uluru Dialogue co-chair Megan Davis appealed to all political parties to support the referendum.
But Professor Davis said it would be the Australian people, not the politicians, who would decide the outcome of the vote.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the new statement of intent by first ministers signs every state and territory government up for the "Yes" case.
"There's the political threshold question that Premier Rockliff, and I understand [NSW] Premier Perrottet, have sort of been on the public record in supporting the Voice, but this would absolutely formalise it," Mr Barr told The Canberra Times.
"So it would be the first time that Liberal Party first ministers have been quite clear.
"Obviously, the federal Liberal party has yet to reach a position on the matter, but a couple of their state leaders would effectively be signing up through this and I think it's instructive that the paper has been brought by the Tasmanian Liberal Premier. I think that is a good sign in that regard."
The Chief Minister insists it is more than symbolic support for the Voice and referendum to recognise it in the constitution.
He said the joint statement is about a range of practical actions to ensure that the referendum process runs smoothly in each jurisdiction, and it kicks off preliminary implementation work should the referendum be successful.
The statement notes the principles for the Voice put forward by the Referendum Working Group and commits the first ministers to "working collaboratively" to support the Voice. It also commits all state and territory governments to support the federal government in ensuring Australians are afforded a "free and fair" referendum process.
It also commits the states and territories to work together on national measures to ensure the integrity and transparency of the referendum process, and to ensure the national conversation about the Voice is conducted in a "respectful and informed" manner. It also commits the states and territories to consider steps for implementing the Voice following a successful referendum, including the design of the Voice and arrangements at the regional local levels.
"So it's a pretty clear statement of support. It sort of seeks to address some of the furphies that are out there about what the Voice would be, or what it wouldn't be," Mr Barr said. "And I think it's a powerful statement from a sub-national government level, and it will be bipartisan so that's, I think, the important thing."
"This has got a significant symbolic value, but it will also get into the practical.
"The outcome of the referendum is yet to be determined, but you'd want to be ready to begin implementation should a 'Yes' vote occur in four states, at least four states, and across a majority of the population."
Professor Davis said the working group would hand its recommendations to the government this month.
A bill to alter the constitution was on track to be introduced into the Federal Parliament next month.
Professor Davis also confirmed the "Yes" campaign would run a national week of action starting on February 18 to build support for constitutional recognition.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
