The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australia's Ambassador for Climate Change Kristin Tilley at the ANU for their Climate Update

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
February 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian National University Professor Andrew Macintosh will discuss carbon sequestration and integrity. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Australia's Ambassador for Climate Change Kristen Tilley will speak at the Australian National University's Climate Update on Monday, alongside whistleblower, Professor Andrew Macintosh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.