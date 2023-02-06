The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

'I will be their voice", Lidia Thorpe to pursue 'Blak' sovereignty as an independent

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Lidia Thorpe. Picture by Keegan Carroll

It was a matter of when, not if.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.