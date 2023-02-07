Investigators have issued a plea to customers who fled an alleged knife attack at a Canberra restaurant before police arrived.
Diners dashed out of Weston Creek eatery Orient Kitchen on December 12, 2022, when police say a long-running dispute between two workers turned physical about 11.40am.
Fo Shuang Lo, 60, and Wing Hei Leung, 41, are said to have been clashing for a month over the Chinese restaurant's docketing system before the issue came to a head on the day in question.
Police say the pair had a "heated argument" that allegedly resulted in Lo slashing Leung, who was last week sentenced to an intensive correction order for unrelated organised crime offences, with a knife.
Lo is also accused of punching and biting his colleague, as well as hitting him on the head with a cutlery container, during an altercation that eventually spilled from the kitchen into the dining room.
"A number of customers who were seated in the dining room at the time ran out of the restaurant after seeing Mr Leung covered in blood," police say in documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court.
Lo was arrested a few hours after the incident and charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Special magistrate Margaret Hunter subsequently granted him bail, and his case remains before the court.
As part of its ongoing investigation, ACT Policing called for witnesses in a statement on Tuesday.
"Police spoke with a number of witnesses that were present inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, however are aware some customers who were also present left the restaurant as the incident was occurring prior to police arrival," the force said.
"Police would still like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police."
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. They are asked to quote reference number 7295162.
Information can be provided anonymously.
