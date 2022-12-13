The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Fu Lo granted bail after allegedly slashing, biting colleague at Weston restaurant Orient Kitchen

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fu Lo leaves court after being granted bail on Tuesday. Picture by Blake Foden

Customers fled a Canberra Chinese restaurant without their lunch as one worker allegedly bit another and slashed with him a knife during a fight that spilled from the kitchen into the dining room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.