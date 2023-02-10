The Canberra Times
Pixel portraits blur boundaries

By Sasha Grishin
February 11 2023 - 12:00am
Peter McLean used an exceptionally painstaking technique to produce his latest works.

Peter McLean: Distant Friends. Megalo Print Gallery, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. Closes March 25, Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm.

