The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Turkish ambassador designate Ufuk Gezer welcomes Australian earthquake aid, announces embassy will accept donations

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
February 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turkish Ambassador Ufuk Gezer says the embassy will collect donations for the relief effort. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Metin Baran has been frantically calling friends and relatives in Turkey over the last two days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.