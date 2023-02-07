It was all smiles, hugs and handshakes on Tuesday as Lidia Thorpe was welcomed into her new seat as an independent on the Senate crossbench.
Senator Thorpe took her new place sitting next to David Pocock after quitting the Greens party on Monday to "speak freely" on black sovereignty.
Her statement earrings proclaiming "Sovereignty Never Ceded", worn during her media conference announcing the split from the Greens, were gone - the message of her renewed purpose in the parliament having already carried across the nation in an explosive start to the political year.
There were no signs of acrimony the morning after both Senator Thorpe and the party she left behind made an effort to dampen any hint of ongoing tensions in their brief earlier remarks to the media on her departure.
At an earlier Greens party meeting on Tuesday, discussion was all business when it came to their now ex-colleague.
They pledged to work constructively with Senator Thorpe as they would any other crossbencher, leaving behind her bikie-relationship-hiding and other antics causing headaches for party leader Adam Bandt.
For her part, the senator has pledged only to support the Greens on climate policy.
Most of the Greens upper house members arrived early before the Senate's daily prayers - not an agenda item that Greens senators are generally enthused to attend - ensuring they were first in line to greet the new independent with visible fondness.
The independent was then mobbed by Senator David Pocock, her new (cross-) benchmate, and the senate leaders of the major parties, Nationals deputy leader Perin Davey, Liberal's Simon Birmingham and Labor's Penny Wong.
The new independent now has a key vote in the Senate, as one of the crossbenchers with whom the Labor government can choose to negotiate on contentious legislation.
Where once Labor could have guaranteed her vote if it reached agreement with the Greens, now Senator Thorpe will be Anthony Albanese's concern rather than Mr Bandt's.
The government will now need two Senate crossbench votes in addition to the entire Greens contingent in order to pass legislation that the Coalition opposes.
It can choose from independent ACT senator David Pocock, Jacqui Lambie and her party colleague Tammy Tyrrell, Ralph Babet and the One Nation senators.
Labor pulled all the stops to show respect for Senator Pocock, with the Prime Minister personally entering the Senate to be present for his first speech, a gesture otherwise reserved only for new government senators.
With no party ties to bind, and a full six-year term ahead of her, Senator Thorpe may soon enjoy equivalent gestures from the government.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
