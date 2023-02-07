The Canberra Times
Analysis

Lidia Thorpe takes new seat, figuratively and literally next to Senator David Pocock

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 2:25pm
Senator Lidia Thorpe strides into the chamber on Tuesday as a new independent. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It was all smiles, hugs and handshakes on Tuesday as Lidia Thorpe was welcomed into her new seat as an independent on the Senate crossbench.

